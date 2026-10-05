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Electrolytes: When you actually need them and when they're just extra

Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
They fit in your purse, your gym bag, even your pocket, and they promise to help you hydrate smarter and feel better.

They fit in your purse, your gym bag, even your pocket, and they promise to help you hydrate smarter and feel better. (OlgaNeuroArt - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — They fit in your purse, your gym bag, even your pocket, and they promise to help you hydrate smarter and feel better. Electrolyte supplements have become one of the biggest wellness trends out there, and we're all buying in. But new research is calling some of this hydration hype into question.

KSL Health Expert Miki Eberhardt shared when electrolytes are necessary and when they're just excess.

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Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.

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