Hundreds join in 'final walk' at hospital with 20-year-old Lehi man who died tragically

LEHI — On Tuesday, family members, friends and medical professionals lined the hallways dressed in blue as 20-year-old Dominic Millward made his way to become an organ donor, giving the gift of life to many after losing his own.

"We were able to give him a kiss on the forehead as they sent him through those doors, but it was really beautiful even as devastating and sad as it was," his mother Mary Millward said. "We just turned around and had a hallway full of people that just had so much love to offer us. To be wrapped up in that tragic moment was incredible and so healing."

Early last week, Dominic Millward was with his friends when they were given a drink that they were told would help them sleep, Mary Millward said, adding that the substance is not yet known, pending an investigation.

"What I've been told by multiple friends is that they were all hanging out as friends and they were wanting something to help them sleep, and a person gave them something," she said. "I do know for sure; it was an unmarked bottle, which the investigator told me. They thought it was something like melatonin that would help them sleep."

According to Mary Millward, three friends consumed the drink. Dominic Millward and another man, who KSL has not learned the identity of, passed away, and a third did not.

"They were able to revive Dominic, and they weren't able to revive the other boy," Mary Millward said. "His best friend woke up, and he's the one who's been able to give us the most information."

While her son was able to be revived, he remained unconscious with no brain activity. The efforts made by medical professionals, however, allowed blood to flow through his body so that his organs were able remain healthy for organ donation.

So, for the next three days, Dominic Millward remained in the hospital while his family and friends said their final goodbyes. His mother said that it was "such a blessing" to have that time with her oldest son, who she said lived life by following his own path.

"Dominic is and was just a really funny, goofy, silly personality," she said. "He had a great sense of humor from day one. He was always making everybody laugh. We absolutely adore him."

She said that he was a "non-traditional learner" who took a different educational and career path that they are very proud of.

"He was not interested in school," she said. "So, he just forged his own path, and he could fix cars and flip cars, and he'd take apart engines and put them back together. It was really just a skill he had that nobody taught him. He just learned it on his own and was really good at it and loved it."

She said that he had several cars, including a Lexus LS 400, which she said was his dream car. She recalled asking him to get some senior photos, which he reluctantly agreed to, until she suggested he get the photos taken with his car.

"He didn't graduate high school, but I felt I would still have a milestone photo shoot for him and he refused," she recalled. "I said, 'Well, what if I get a professional photographer with your car up in the mountains and he said, 'Heck yes! Let's do that. If we can get my car, I'm in.' I'm so glad we did that because now we have these really great photos of him where he's just really happy with his cars, and it's just a great thing.

Recently, Dominic Millward had gotten into traveling and had an opportunity to go to Tokyo to meet people in the car world, and along the way, he had found love.

"He got to spend 10 days in Japan and have amazing adventures and found people there who were shipping car parts from Tokyo, and he was really excited about a new business opportunity," Mary Millward said.

"He also met a girl on the train while he was there and fell in love with her," she continued. "They had a month-long relationship, and I'm just so grateful that he got to love and be loved in return and have that beautiful experience in life before he left it."

Dominic Millward is the oldest of six kids, including three sisters and two brothers, who were all with him in the hospital as he passed and as he was transported to become an organ donor. Mary Millward said that leading up to the final walk on Tuesday at the hospital was a tender time with her family, adding that the support of loved ones has helped in the grieving process.

Dominic Millward died Oct. 4 after consuming what family says he was told was a sleep aid. Millward was the oldest of six kids and is from Lehi. (Photo: Mary Millward)

"My husband gave each of us Father's blessings individually, including Dominic, and we said our final goodbyes," she said. "Then as we came out of the room, all of the nurses lined up against the wall in reverence just honoring him, and it really felt like a hero's walk. ... Some people said there were up to 500 people holding candles all wearing blue because it was his favorite color."

She said they also played Dominic Millward's favorite song, "Fireflies" by Owl City, as a way to uplift those around him.

"We were just graduating him to the next estate and celebrating him," she said.

A public viewing will be held Friday, with a funeral service held Saturday. In lieu of flowers, Dominic Millward's family is asking those to donate to a fund they have set up on his behalf that they say will be used to "help people who have hit a flat tire in life, who feel broken down, or who simply need someone to help them get moving again."

"Many of his friends are really struggling right now, and we've told them that the best way they can honor Dominic is to live life happily," Mary Millward said. "This is where the DomWorthy fund came from. I'm hoping this fund will help someone who is lost and put them on a purposeful, happy life."

Dominic Millward will be buried alongside grandparents in Idaho.