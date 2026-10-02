Community brings early Halloween to toddler as he prepares for open heart surgery

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CLEARFIELD — Hundreds of people came together Friday to bring an early Halloween to 3 year-old Wyatt Wright. His mom, Liberty, turned to social media after she realized his late October open-heart surgery would cause him to miss the holiday. She says droves of people and business owners offered to help.

"And I'm like, how? We don't know any of you guys and you're treating us as incredible as possible," Wright said.

Wyatt had his first open-heart surgery at 24 months, being flown by helicopter from Wyoming to Primary Children's Hospital. Wright said that experience was much more isolating.

"I felt like I was going through grief," she explained. "It's nice to have something good to cry about when you're going through so much."

Crush Golf offered a part of their parking lot, holding around 60 spaces. Wright says she soon had a waiting list of people, looking for the opportunity to join in the effort. Multiple businesses donated items for gift baskets, to be raffled off to help support medical costs. Wright says the early Halloween is important to Wyatt, who had been talking nonstop about dressing up as Spider-Man. His older brother, Bennett, dressed up as the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man.