Florida man walks over 20M steps to New England, in honor of suicide, addiction victims

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PLYMOUTH, Mass. — When he's not walking, Kyndal Ray Edwards is usually talking and hugging it out with people who are inspired by and grateful for his mission and his message.

Edwards began his walking journey in Jacksonville, Florida. He walked all the way to the West Coast and back, racking up 20 million steps and crossing 37 state lines, including Massachusetts during a nor'easter.

"I'm from Florida. I'm a hurricane boy, so it was alright. Not too shabby," Edwards said.

And it helped that New Englanders following him via social media showed up with gear.

"I had five people the other day say, 'Hey, can I get you a pair of rain boots?' Gentlemen came with a pair of rain boots; they brought me rain pants. People made sure I was really okay."

Kyndal's nationwide walk is also a personal journey that he started while serving time in prison.

He promised himself that when he regained his freedom, he would stay clean and dedicate himself to helping others.

Every mile, every bracelet, every dollar raised is about honoring those lost to suicide and addiction, and initiating a dialogue about mental health and recovery.

"How they've lost somebody or how they're in recovery themselves or have dealt with depression. So it's an automatic conversation starter," Edwards said. "I want people to know that there is hope."

Kyndal only counts the days he actually walks, so Tuesday will mark Day 1,000, the same day he will finally reach Boston.

His final destination? Lubec, Maine. He should arrive by Oct. 25.