FDA closes lettuce parasite probe, links outbreak to Mexico facility

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SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has concluded its investigation into ​a summer parasite outbreak, linking the illnesses to recalled shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.

While investigators could ‌not definitively determine how the contamination happened, tests confirmed the cyclospora parasite was present in ⁠the environment where the lettuce ​was grown and processed, the regulator ⁠said.

During the probe, investigators found the parasite at Taylor Farms ‌de Mexico's processing facility ‌and at a lettuce farm in Mexico.

Two samples collected ⁠during inspections in Mexico tested positive ⁠for cyclospora, the regulator said.

One sample came from a tank that held outgoing wastewater from Taylor Farms de Mexico's processing facility, while the other came from a drainage ditch at an iceberg lettuce grower identified in the Food and Drug Administration's ‌traceback investigation.

Taylor Farms de Mexico did not immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Patient illness reports and supply-chain tracking strongly supported the link between the recalled lettuce and the multistate outbreak, which caused intestinal sickness, the FDA said.

Genetic testing of both positive samples is complete, and the regulator is still analyzing how the results compare with ongoing testing of samples ​from patients.

The FDA also announced a 10-point plan to prevent similar ‌outbreaks ahead of the ‌2027 ⁠growing season.

The actions include more monitoring of produce historically linked to the parasite, more outreach to growers and an outbreak investigation report with prevention recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the ‌outbreak over on Sept. ​11.

As of Sept. 14, the CDC had ‌received reports of ⁠19,883 laboratory-confirmed cases ​of cyclosporiasis and two deaths.