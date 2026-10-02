Protein is everywhere. How much do you actually need?

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — From shakes and bars to protein coffee, chips and even protein water, high-protein products are showing up everywhere.

"There's so many," said Renee Aker, who has long been interested in health and nutrition. "I think the protein pretzels really make me laugh a little bit."

And plenty of people are paying closer attention to how many grams they get each day.

"I try to hit at least my body weight in grams. So...at least 200 grams a day," said Timmy Jepsen.

Registered dietitian Sheila Patterson with Intermountain Health said there's no denying protein has become a major industry, but the amount a person needs can vary significantly.

"It really is confusing seeing different people share, 'This is how much protein I eat in a day.' That might not be the right amount for another person," she said.

Protein needs can depend on body weight, activity level and individual health goals.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, set a protein serving goal of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

Patterson said registered dietitians can help determine what that looks like for each person. As a general guide, she recommends spreading protein throughout the day and aiming for about 20 to 30 grams at each meal.

For example, she said two eggs contain about 14 grams of protein. Add two pieces of lean chicken or turkey sausage, and the meal comes to about 24 grams.

More protein is not always better

Patterson said protein is only one part of a healthy diet.

"What are we losing? Are we losing fiber? Are we not getting enough carbohydrate or healthy fats?" she said. "We don't want the protein to crowd out these other important nutrients."

She added that people generally do not need extremely large amounts of protein in one sitting. Instead of consuming 50, 60 or 70 grams at once, she recommends spreading smaller portions throughout the day.

Do you need protein shakes and snacks?

Patterson recommends prioritizing whole-food protein sources, including beans, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds, as well as lean animal proteins.

Shakes, bars and other high-protein products can still be useful for convenience or for people who have trouble meeting their needs through whole foods alone.

"As long as you're having them occasionally, not dependent on them and including a variety of protein sources, that's going to be the best way to handle it," she said.

Patterson added that the growing use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss may be one reason protein has received more attention. For people taking those medications, getting adequate protein can be important as they work to maintain lean muscle mass.

She said people using GLP-1 medications also need fiber, nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables, carbohydrates, healthy fats and adequate fluids — especially because appetite may be lower.

Her overall advice: Protein is important, but the goal is still balance, and the right amount depends on the individual.