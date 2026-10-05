4 Utah deaths linked to certain herbal supplements, including kratom

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people have died in Utah in relation to "illegal chemical compounds found in certain herbal supplements, including kratom products and 'cat's claw,'" according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

The department issued an "urgent public health warning" on Monday.

"The Utah Poison Control Center strongly advises the public not to buy or use any products labeled as 'cat's claw,' products marked 'adults only/21+,' or any non-prescription item marketed as legal while promising psychoactive 'highs,'" the health department said. "Although these substances are illegal to sell in Utah, consumers could find them in some retail stores."

Dangerous semi-synthetic kratom chemicals were identified by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in products sold online, in Utah's smoke shops and gas stations. Two of those chemicals identified were mitragynine pseudoindoxyl (MGPI) and dihydro-7-hydroxymitragynine (MGM-15), according to the health department.

Products can be sold under brand names like "Buzzers" with labels containing "cat's claw" or Uncaria tomentosa, the department said.

An undated image of a half-opened pack of Buzzers Cat's Claw Extract Tablets. A recent death in Utah County led investigators to examine illegally sold kratom products mislabeled as cat's claw products. (Photo: Utah Department of Agriculture & Food)

"While natural cat's claw itself is not harmful, laboratory testing reveals these products contain MGPI and MGM-15," the announcement read. "The labels often claim the product is legal and free of kratom, yet warn that it is for 'adults only/21+' or produces strong psychoactive effects."

MGPI, MGM-15, and related chemicals were classified as Schedule I controlled substances in August. Only pure, natural leaf kratom products may be legally sold in Utah.

"Because these chemicals act on the body's opioid receptors, the overdose-reversal medication naloxone (Narcan) is effective in treating an overdose from these products," the health department said.

There are medical treatments available for standard opioid dependence and withdrawal, and the health department advised those going through withdrawal to seek medical attention.

"For immediate support, guidance on treatment, or questions about potential overdose or withdrawal, call the Utah Poison Control Center 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222," the department said. "Assistance is free and confidential."

Any kratom extracts or semi-synthetic kratom products being sold in Utah should be reported at udaf-kratom@utah.gov, according to the department.

"Any product containing kratom extracts or semi-synthetic chemicals is illegal," the department said.