Fire in Washington County burns multiple homes

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 3:02 p.m.

 
Smoke rises from a house fire in St. George on Friday.

Smoke rises from a house fire in St. George on Friday. (Arianne Brown, KSL)

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WASHINGTON, Washington County — A fire ignited in Washington on Friday afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke high over the city and damaging several buildings.

The fire began near the corner of Wagon Wheel Drive and Cottonmill East Avenue in Washington. The flames spread quickly, with multiple buildings and vehicles destroyed or damaged.

Battalion Chief Brandon Moore said one building caught fire before spreading to a nearby shed. The shed was being used to store live ammunition, which ignited from the blaze, forcing crews to retreat for safety.

Two additional structures caught fire, thanks to the wind.

Lani Lawrence, who lives across the street from the blaze, told KSL that her house had previously burned down in 2013. When she saw the smoke rising over her neighborhood after she left a grocery store, she thought it may have been her house again.

"It looks like it's going to take them hours, if not all day, to get this out," Lawrence said.

Contributing: Arianne Brown, KSL

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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