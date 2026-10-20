Final phase of 24-mile Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path complete

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 8:05 p.m.

Staff
 
Riders explore the now-completed Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path.

Riders explore the now-completed Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path. (National Park Service )

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SALT LAKE CITY — A year-long paved pathway project that connects popular visitor destinations in Bryce Canyon National Park is complete.

Finishing the last 2.7-mile segment completes the 24-mile Canyon-2-Canyon Trail. Now, pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and many others can travel from Bryce Point in Bryce Canyon National Park to Red Canyon in the Dixie National Forest.

According to the National Parks Service, the path now connects many of Bryce Canyon's most visited destinations, including the Bryce Canyon Visitor's Center, Sunrise Point, the Lodge, Inspiration Point and certain campground sites.

The Canyon-2-Canyon trail is open to:

  • Pedestrians
  • Cyclists (e-bikes welcome subject to National Park Service guidelines)
  • Wheelchair users
  • Leashed pets
  • Non-motorized scooters
  • Skaters
  • Longboarders, and
  • Seasonal cross-country skiers.

Image of a National Park Service Brochure detailing the Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path.
Image of a National Park Service Brochure detailing the Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path. (Photo: National Park Service)

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