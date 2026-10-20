Final phase of 24-mile Bryce Canyon Shared Use Path complete

SALT LAKE CITY — A year-long paved pathway project that connects popular visitor destinations in Bryce Canyon National Park is complete.

Finishing the last 2.7-mile segment completes the 24-mile Canyon-2-Canyon Trail. Now, pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and many others can travel from Bryce Point in Bryce Canyon National Park to Red Canyon in the Dixie National Forest.

According to the National Parks Service, the path now connects many of Bryce Canyon's most visited destinations, including the Bryce Canyon Visitor's Center, Sunrise Point, the Lodge, Inspiration Point and certain campground sites.

The Canyon-2-Canyon trail is open to:

Pedestrians

Cyclists (e-bikes welcome subject to National Park Service guidelines)

Wheelchair users

Leashed pets

Non-motorized scooters

Skaters

Longboarders, and

Seasonal cross-country skiers.