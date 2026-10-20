Wasatch County sheriff requests removal of judge in case related to Kouri Richins investigation

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 10:28 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby, accused of interfering with the Kouri Richins murder investigation, is requesting that the judge presiding over his case be disqualified.

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby, accused of interfering with the Kouri Richins murder investigation, is requesting that the judge presiding over his case be disqualified. (Zolnierek, Shutterstock)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby, who is facing charges, seeks to disqualify Judge Richard Mrazik from his case.
  • Rigby claims Mrazik's knowledge of disputed facts affects his impartiality as judge.

PARK CITY — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby filed a motion to disqualify the judge overseeing his trial on Monday.

Rigby, who is accused of interfering with the Kouri Richins murder investigation, is asking that 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik be removed from the case. Mrazik also presided over Richins' murder trial and is presiding over a trial involving charges of fraud.

Rigby, backed by his attorney, claims Mrazik "has personal knowledge of facts that are in dispute" in his case, according to court documents.

The knowledge Rigby says Mrazik has concerns a letter, allegedly written by Rigby, that outlines "numerous allegations of improper conduct against former Summit County detective Eric Mainord," who was "pivotal in the investigation and ultimately the charges brought against Ms. Richins," according to defense attorneys.

Rigby is one of two Utah sheriffs charged earlier this month for allegedly interfering in the Richins investigation. Rigby and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds are accused of failing to follow the federal Brady-Giglio policy, which requires prosecutors to share any evidence the defense may find advantageous.

Rigby is facing charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and making a false written statement, a class B misdemeanor.

Rigby and his attorney claim, according to the motion filed Monday, that Mrazik's "personal knowledge" of the letter "would not only cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality, but it also makes him a potential witness."

The decision to remove Mrazik has been referred to another judge for review. Mrazik's is also overseeing the case against Edmunds, who is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly interfering with the Richins case.

The Wasatch County Council meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a call for Rigby's resignation on the agenda.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsSummit/Wasatch CountyUtah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  