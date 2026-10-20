Wasatch County sheriff requests removal of judge in case related to Kouri Richins investigation

PARK CITY — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby filed a motion to disqualify the judge overseeing his trial on Monday.

Rigby, who is accused of interfering with the Kouri Richins murder investigation, is asking that 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik be removed from the case. Mrazik also presided over Richins' murder trial and is presiding over a trial involving charges of fraud.

Rigby, backed by his attorney, claims Mrazik "has personal knowledge of facts that are in dispute" in his case, according to court documents.

The knowledge Rigby says Mrazik has concerns a letter, allegedly written by Rigby, that outlines "numerous allegations of improper conduct against former Summit County detective Eric Mainord," who was "pivotal in the investigation and ultimately the charges brought against Ms. Richins," according to defense attorneys.

Rigby is one of two Utah sheriffs charged earlier this month for allegedly interfering in the Richins investigation. Rigby and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds are accused of failing to follow the federal Brady-Giglio policy, which requires prosecutors to share any evidence the defense may find advantageous.

Rigby is facing charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and making a false written statement, a class B misdemeanor.

Rigby and his attorney claim, according to the motion filed Monday, that Mrazik's "personal knowledge" of the letter "would not only cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality, but it also makes him a potential witness."

The decision to remove Mrazik has been referred to another judge for review. Mrazik's is also overseeing the case against Edmunds, who is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly interfering with the Richins case.

The Wasatch County Council meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a call for Rigby's resignation on the agenda.

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