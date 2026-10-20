NHL player hospitalized in Utah after team plane rerouted back to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Pittsburgh Penguins player was rushed to a Salt Lake City hospital following a medical episode on the team's flight out of Utah on Tuesday, team officials said.

The team took off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday following a game against the Utah Mammoth on Monday, but the flight was rerouted back to Utah's capital after forward Ben Kindel had an undisclosed medical episode.

"Team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), as well as the team's medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Ben," the team wrote Tuesday afternoon. "An ambulance was waiting upon arrival, and he was taken to University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation."

Kindel is "conscious, alert and in stable condition," the team added.

The 19-year-old recorded a shot in nearly 19 minutes of ice time during the team's 5-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Kindel was the 11th overall pick during last year's NHL draft, and remains one of the team's top prospects.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.