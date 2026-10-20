Draper officials ask for careful use of water this week

DRAPER — Officials in Draper are asking some of the city's residents to be mindful of their water usage this week as crews begin a new construction phase on the Draper water supply system along Traverse Ridge Road.

This system provides water to people in the city's Suncrest and Utah County neighborhoods.

Photo: City of Draper

Construction for this ongoing project is scheduled to take place through Friday.

Water service will continue as normal, officials said, but outages are possible if people in those neighborhoods use too much.