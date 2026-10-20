Draper officials ask for careful use of water this week

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 4:02 p.m.

Staff
 
A glass overflows as it is filled with tap water on May 6, 2025. Draper officials are asking some of the residents that live along Traverse Ridge Road to conserve, where possible, this week.

A glass overflows as it is filled with tap water on May 6, 2025. Draper officials are asking some of the residents that live along Traverse Ridge Road to conserve, where possible, this week. (Brice Tucker, Deseret News)

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DRAPER — Officials in Draper are asking some of the city's residents to be mindful of their water usage this week as crews begin a new construction phase on the Draper water supply system along Traverse Ridge Road.

This system provides water to people in the city's Suncrest and Utah County neighborhoods.

Draper officials ask for careful use of water this week
Photo: City of Draper

Construction for this ongoing project is scheduled to take place through Friday.

Water service will continue as normal, officials said, but outages are possible if people in those neighborhoods use too much.

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