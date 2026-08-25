Video shows large rockfall that prompted temporary Zion National Park road closure

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Zion National Park has lifted a road closure that was in place after a large rockfall on Monday.

The slide was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Monday, closing the park road beyond Zion Canyon Shuttle No. 6, per the park's website. Park officials did not immediately respond to KSL's request for more information about the incident, but the closure was lifted from its website Tuesday morning.

Visitors caught the incident on camera, which occurred between The Grotto and Weeping Rock.

Erin Leach was among the people at the park when it happened and sent KSL a video showing a massive plume as rocks tumbled hundreds of feet from the road. The rockfall appears to have occurred directly in front of a shuttle bus.

Rockslides aren't uncommon at Zion National Park, as the park points out that the area's stunning geology is the result of rock layers that have been uplifted, tilted and eroded over millions of years.

That process is never over, especially after winter snowfall, spring runoff and monsoonal storms in the summer. Some sites at Zion National Park have received multiple inches of rain over the past month, which can erode and weaken rocks.

Some rockfalls are cleaned up quickly, but some can lead to closures that last for months or even years. For instance, the Weeping Rock Trail and Shuttle Stop No. 7 reopened in 2025 nearly two years after a rockfall damaged the area around it.

"We urge all visitors to take their safety seriously, remain alert and be mindful that rockfall is a natural and ongoing process in canyon terrain," Jeff Bradybaugh, the park's superintendent, said last year.