Smith's Ballpark transforms into international climbing venue

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith's Ballpark is known for baseball, but this weekend, climbing walls took center stage as Salt Lake City hosted an international bouldering competition at the former home of the Salt Lake Bees.

USA Climbing brought approximately 160 athletes from 35 countries to the stadium for the sixth and final stop of the 2026 World Climbing Series, held Oct. 16–18.

The three-day event featured a unique combination of competitive climbing and baseball-inspired details, including jerseys designed around America's pastime.

For Marc Norman, president and CEO of USA Climbing, the former baseball stadium offered an opportunity to introduce the sport in a different setting.

"The opportunity came to look at the ballpark without the team playing here anymore," Norman said. "We thought it was a great opportunity to lean into America's pastime sport."

Norman said organizers wanted to elevate the competition while embracing the stadium's baseball history.

Climbers embrace the atmosphere

The setting and crowd made an impression on competitors, including sisters Sovarae and Nekaia Sanders, who competed at the event.

Sovarae Sanders described the atmosphere as overwhelming in the best way.

"I was losing my mind when I went out to compete and see out on the ballpark and all of the fans here," she said.

Nekaia Sanders said the crowd's enthusiasm stood out, particularly the support from visitors who traveled to Salt Lake City for the competition.

"The fans are so engaged and excited, and I met a few people who flew in from out of town to see this," she said.

The event also attracted visitors from beyond Utah. Norman said more than 8,000 tickets had been sold, with more than 70% purchased by people from outside the state.

A new use for a familiar sports venue

With climbing walls spread across the former baseball field, Smith's Ballpark became a different kind of sports arena, bringing athletes and spectators together in a venue traditionally associated with baseball.

Norman said the response from visitors had been encouraging, with some describing it as one of the best World Climbing Series events they had attended.

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He also highlighted the broader potential for sports venues to host competitions beyond the activities for which they were originally built.

The women's championship was scheduled to close out the three-day competition Sunday night, bringing the 2026 World Climbing Series to an end in Salt Lake City.

The event offered a different look at a familiar local landmark, showing how a former baseball stadium can welcome a new sport while retaining a connection to its past.