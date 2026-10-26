Moab mountain lion sighting prompts wildlife safety reminders

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 7:24 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A mountain lion is spotted in a Moab neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

A mountain lion is spotted in a Moab neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources relocated a mountain lion in Moab.
  • DWR advises on mountain lion encounters: don't run, maintain eye contact, back away.
  • Increased sightings are due to more security cameras and human activity in mountain habitats.

MOAB — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tranquilized and relocated a mountain lion after it showed up at a business in Moab on Monday. Wildlife officials used the situation as a reminder to the public of what to do when encountering a mountain lion.

DWR conservation outreach manager Brandon Behling said biologists tranquilized the male cougar after receiving a report from a business in Moab.

Lori McFarland, owner of High Point Hummer & ATV, told KSL that it was "quite a surprise."

"It easily jumped a 10-foot fence, and the guys thought it took off, but he was hiding under our many machines," McFarland said. "He was a very scaredy cat."

Behling described the mountain lion as "young" and "healthy," and said he was relocated to an area that will not affect the mule deer population, livestock well-being or pose any other safety threat.

McFarland's husband, Scott McFarland, joked that the cougar was "just very distraught after BYU's loss" against Central Florida on Saturday.

There are a few instances when you should report a mountain lion sighting, according to Behling:

  • If it has killed something in your yard or neighborhood.
  • If it's acting aggressively.
  • If you see it multiple times on your home security footage.

Seeing a mountain lion once on home security footage or once from a distance in the foothills does not warrant a call to the DWR, Behling said. He said, in these cases, it is often just a mountain lion passing through the area, and it is usually gone by the time DWR responds.

If you encounter a mountain lion, Behling said there are a few important things to remember. Never run from and never approach a mountain lion; stop moving and maintain eye contact. Pick up any children or pets that are with you and make yourself look big; never crouch. Wave your arms above your head and talk loudly and firmly, Behling said. Back away slowly.

Behling said if you are attacked, it's important to fight back and to protect your head and neck. If you are aggressive enough, the mountain lion may flee, according to Behling.

There are a few things to blame for an uptick in mountain lion sightings, according to Behling. He said more people have security cameras now, so naturally they will spot mountain lions more often. Another reason, Behling said, is that more and more people are moving into canyons and foothills, which serve as habitats for mountain lions. He also said there has been an increase in people recreating in Utah's nature.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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