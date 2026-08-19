'It's run its course': Utah ready to sell Lake Powell ferry as reservoir hits new low

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 10:15 a.m.

 
The Charles Hall Ferry pictured in 2016. Utah leaders and transportation officials said Wednesday that they're ready to move on from the service that's becoming increasingly inoperable as the reservoir drops.

The Charles Hall Ferry pictured in 2016. Utah leaders and transportation officials said Wednesday that they're ready to move on from the service that's becoming increasingly inoperable as the reservoir drops. (National Park Service)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah plans to sell the Lake Powell ferry as reservoir levels drop.
  • The ferry, inactive since February 2025, can't operate until at least 2030.
  • Legislators favor selling the ferry; alternatives include costly ramp extension or bridge.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transportation officials launched a ferry in the 1980s to drastically reduce the travel time between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing at Lake Powell.

However, as the nation's second-largest reservoir has fallen to its lowest point again this month, the third time that has happened over the last five years, it's been inoperable more often than not lately. And with a projection that it may not be serviceable again until at least 2030, state leaders and transportation officials say they're ready to move on.

Members of the Utah Legislature Transportation Interim Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to get the ball rolling on permanently discontinuing the service. They tasked the Utah Department of Transportation to return to the committee later this year with a proposal to sell the ferry, with the proceeds potentially going back to transportation needs in southeast Utah.

'It's run its course," said Rep. Michael Petersen, R-North Logan, before the vote, adding that he doesn't believe prolonging the service is a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Even supporters of the vessel agreed after a damning presentation of the service that ended with UDOT suggesting that selling the boat might be the best course of action.

The ferry, when in service, takes 25 to 30 minutes to complete a journey that typically takes about two hours to complete via roads. But ferry service has been inoperable since Feb. 10, 2025, and reservoir levels are over 40 feet below the minimum level to make the service operable, UDOT officials noted.

Wednesday's meeting came after the reservoir between Utah and Arizona hit 3,519.91 feet elevation over the weekend, breaking its lowest point previously set in 2023, which followed a new low hit in 2022.

UDOT offered the committee two other alternatives outside of selling the ferry. One called for committing $20 million to $25 million over the next four years to extend the Halls Crossing ramp again, while repairing the boat.

The other is to build a bridge to connect the two points, which is preliminarily estimated to cost $650 million to build before any operation and maintenance costs.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Outdoors stories

Related topics

Utah waterColorado RiverUtah transportationUtahOutdoorsEnvironmentSouthern UtahEastern Utah
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Show Us Your

Perspective

Enter your photo for the Snapshot of the Week

Outdoor photo submissions
Submit Photo Now

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  