Crowds flock to Utah canyon areas to mark Labor Day

AMERICAN FORK — Crowds flocked to canyon areas on Monday to recreate, enjoy mild, sunny weather and to mark Labor Day.

In American Fork Canyon, Tibble Fork Reservoir was particularly packed with hundreds of people who came to paddleboard, lay out and spend time with friends and family.

"Today, we're just here to paddleboard, sit on the floaties, swim around, listen to music, read a book, enjoy Labor Day and enjoy the sun," said Sabrina Longman, who came to the reservoir with her friends.

Kiersty Sutton, of Idaho, said she came to the reservoir for the first time with a group of students from Utah and Arizona.

"I mean, it's beautiful here so far," she said in an interview with KSL. "The whole drive up here was beautiful. I can see there are tons of people here already."

Among those people, Chris Keller, who arrived from South Jordan with his family.

"Kids are going back to school, but it's a great way to celebrate, and we really enjoyed having our kids around," Keller said.

Keller said his family had already gone four-wheeling and hiking before heading over to Tibble Fork.

He lamented summer coming to an end.

"Oh, man, it could go on a lot longer," Keller said. "I'm kind of a 'hot' guy, a heat guy, and so love the sun and enjoy the weather we've had."

Others, like Longman, expressed optimism about fall, which was set to officially begin in a couple of weeks.

"I mean, I think it's a little sad, but I'm excited for fall," Longman said. "We love fall, and the fall in Utah is beautiful."