Battle of the Broncs returns to Grantsville with a fight against cancer

GRANTSVILLE — The countdown is on for the Battle of the Broncs, but this year's rodeo in Grantsville is about more than what happens inside the arena.

The annual event returns Saturday at the Grantsville City Arena, bringing riders together for bareback, ranch riding and saddle bronc competitions. But organizers are also using the rodeo to raise awareness and show support for those affected by cancer.

This year's event is called "Ride for the Fight."

"We're honoring those who are battling cancer or who have lost the battle, unfortunately, to cancer," Grantsville Mayor Heidi Hammond said. "We just want to honor those people, and it is a personal battle for a lot of people."

Contestants will have the opportunity to ride in support or in honor of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.

"Contestants are riding for someone and riding for the fight," said Shelby Moore, the rodeo chair. "When you go through cancer, you're battling a fight. And so these contestants, when they ride, they are battling."

Behind the scenes, organizers, volunteers, sponsors and local businesses are working to prepare for the event and make sure the night comes together.

Hammond says the event is another example of the Grantsville community coming together when people need support.

"We have a very, very loving, supporting community," Hammond said. "When somebody is going through something hard, the community has always stepped up, and this is just one more way of doing that."

Organizers hope the Battle of the Broncs gives families and spectators a night of entertainment while also honoring those who have faced cancer and bringing the community together for a larger cause.

Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m., and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.