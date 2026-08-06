Rubber ducks by the thousands splash into Chicago River for annual Special Olympics fundraiser

CHICAGO — A deluge of 90,000 rubber ducks poured out of a truck on the Columbus Drive bridge and plunged into the Chicago River on Thursday, and then raced at a leisurely pace in the annual Chicago Ducky Derby.

They floated for around 15 minutes before a winner and runner-up were plucked from the water.

The annual event, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois, draws thousands of participants.

Becky Cavanagh, the Ducky Derby ambassador and a 13-year Special Olympics athlete, held up the winning duck to the cheers of crowds packed on both sides of the river.

Cavanagh said her favorite part about the Special Olympics was "making new friends." Asked before the race how she felt about picking the winning duck, she cheered. "Woo!"

Special Olympics Illinois organizes competitions across the state for people with disabilities and special needs. It costs $10 to sponsor a "lone duck," which will feed an athlete lunch at a competition, and $30 for a "quack pack" of six ducks, which supplies gold medals for a team. The competition has raised more than $480,000.

The sponsor of the fastest duck wins an SUV, and the runner-up will win $2,500 in cash, said Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president of Special Olympics Illinois.

"It really is a fantastic day for our athletes," he said ahead of the race at an area next to the river, where derby attendees posed with inflatable rubber ducks and bopped along to a live DJ.