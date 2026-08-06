Rubber ducks by the thousands splash into Chicago River for annual Special Olympics fundraiser

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 8:25 p.m.

 
More than 90,000 rubber ducks are dropped into the Chicago River as part of the annual Chicago Duck Derby for Special Olympics Illinois in Chicago, Thursday.

More than 90,000 rubber ducks are dropped into the Chicago River as part of the annual Chicago Duck Derby for Special Olympics Illinois in Chicago, Thursday. (Cybele Mayes-Osterman, Associated Press)

Save Story

CHICAGO — A deluge of 90,000 rubber ducks poured out of a truck on the Columbus Drive bridge and plunged into the Chicago River on Thursday, and then raced at a leisurely pace in the annual Chicago Ducky Derby.

They floated for around 15 minutes before a winner and runner-up were plucked from the water.

The annual event, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois, draws thousands of participants.

Becky Cavanagh, the Ducky Derby ambassador and a 13-year Special Olympics athlete, held up the winning duck to the cheers of crowds packed on both sides of the river.

Cavanagh said her favorite part about the Special Olympics was "making new friends." Asked before the race how she felt about picking the winning duck, she cheered. "Woo!"

Special Olympics Illinois organizes competitions across the state for people with disabilities and special needs. It costs $10 to sponsor a "lone duck," which will feed an athlete lunch at a competition, and $30 for a "quack pack" of six ducks, which supplies gold medals for a team. The competition has raised more than $480,000.

The sponsor of the fastest duck wins an SUV, and the runner-up will win $2,500 in cash, said Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president of Special Olympics Illinois.

"It really is a fantastic day for our athletes," he said ahead of the race at an area next to the river, where derby attendees posed with inflatable rubber ducks and bopped along to a live DJ.

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

LifestyleUpliftingU.S.
Cybele Mayes-Osterman
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  