Get a taste of Greece at historic Pocatello church's Fall Fest

POCATELLO – The public is invited to enjoy a taste of Greece at the Greek Gyro & Greek Pastry Fall Fest.

It's happening on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Social Hall of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, at the corner of North 5th Avenue and Wyeth Street in Pocatello.

Organizers say to come hungry and experience the delicious flavors of Greek cuisine. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy what organizers call some of the best and most delicious gyros in Idaho, along with a tempting selection of traditional Greek pastries.

Whether you are a longtime fan of Greek food or trying it for the first time, the Fall Fest offers authentic Greek flavors, a chance to share good food with friends and family, and the warm hospitality of the local Greek community.

The Fall Fest is similar to the parish's annual Greek Festival in August, but its menu is more scaled-back, offering gyros and three different types of pastry, which are baklava, kourabiethes and koulourakia.

While the annual festival serves food out in the church courtyard and has a line that often stretches back for blocks, the Fall Fest is based in the social hall, and attendees shouldn't expect to wait outside too long.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is one of the oldest Greek Orthodox churches in America. Built in 1915, the 111-year-old church got an artistic facelift in 2019 when a team of Greek iconographers painted Byzantine-style depictions of people and events in the Bible. The church was renovated five years earlier, just before its 100th anniversary.

Father Constantine Zozos stands with volunteers from the Philoptochos Ministry in 2024. (Photo: Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews)

In 2019, Father Constantine Zozos told EastIdahoNews.com the roots of the Greek Orthodox Church can be traced back to the time of Christ. Members believe it is a continuation of the historic Christian church he established.

Parishioners recently celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Father Zozos' ordination to the Holy Priesthood. Several distinguished clergy were present for the occasion, including Metropolitan Constantine, Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver. Other clergy in attendance were Bishop Spyridon of Amastris, Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Nicholas Petropoulakos in New Jersey, along with Rev. Protopresbyter Anthony Savas from Sandy, Utah, and Rev. Archimandrite Seraphim Johns, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Father Constantine Zozos, left, with his brother. (Photo: Father Constantine Zozos,)

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Father Constantine for his 50 years of faithful service to Christ and His Church, and for his unwavering love, dedication, and spiritual guidance to our beloved parish and community," the church wrote on Facebook.

The Fall Fest helps raise money for local nonprofit organizations. Zozos invites the community to attend and enjoy "a delicious afternoon of Greek food and fellowship."