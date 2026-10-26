Mankind Pharma's quarterly profit jumps 39% on strong chronic drug demand

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Oct 26 — Indian drugmaker Mankind Pharma reported an over 39% jump in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for chronic therapies such as diabetes and cardiac treatments,
Here are the details:
• Consolidated net profit rose to 7.11 billion rupees ($74.7 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from 5.12 billion rupees a year earlier.
• Mankind Pharma and peers including Torrent Pharma continue to benefit from strong demand for chronic therapies, particularly diabetes and cardiovascular treatments, helping drive steady growth in the domestic formulations business.
• Its domestic revenue, excluding the consumer healthcare business, climbed 16% to 34.28 billion rupees, led by a 19% growth in its cardiac segment and a 16% climb in its anti-diabetes segment.
• This boosted overall revenue by 17.3% to 43.38 billion rupees.
• Mankind Pharma makes prescription medicines across chronic and acute therapies, and consumer healthcare products including Manforce condoms, Prega News pregnancy test kits and Gas-O-Fast antacid tablets.
• Last week, peer Torrent Pharma reported a near 10% drop in quarterly profit as R&D costs outweighed strong domestic demand.
($1 = 95.2100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)