Lehi boy home recovering after 2-story window fall

LEHI — What began as a family birthday celebration quickly turned into a nightmare for the Silva family when 6-year-old Zion Silva fell from a second-story window, suffering serious injuries.

The accident happened Aug. 15 as Zion and his younger brother were looking out a window at their grandparent's house in Saratoga Springs to see their cousins.

"They were talking to their cousins and trying to see them out the window," Zion's father, Carlos Silva, said. "That's when the screen tore through, and he fell."

Zion plunged from the second-story window onto the pavement below.

His mother, Becca Silva, said the moments immediately following the fall were terrifying.

"As I turned the corner, he just looked lifeless," she said. "He wasn't moving."

Emergency crews airlifted Zion to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where doctors diagnosed him with a fractured skull and a broken collarbone.

For Becca, the helicopter ride was filled with uncertainty and fear.

Zion Silva is pictured as he recovers in the hospital. (Photo: Silva family)

"There was a moment in the helicopter ride, and I'm thinking it's just me in this buzzing," she said. "I was a lot in my head, and I was just like, 'Why is this happening?'"

In addition to his other injuries, Zion required stitches to his forehead. While the cut appeared relatively minor, doctors were concerned about the possibility of an infection spreading to his brain.

The family's emotional roller coaster continued throughout his hospitalization.

"He threw up, and that really just stunned us," Becca said. "We knew that's not a good sign. There was a lot of whiplash emotionally."

After seven days in the hospital, Zion was able to return home. His family said the focus over the next several months will be rebuilding his strength and helping him regain normal function in everyday activities.

In the weeks since the accident, the family has learned more about what happened in the moments before the fall. Zion's 4-year-old brother, Leo, recently shared his recollection of the incident.

Carlos said Leo told family members that Zion pushed him away from the window before falling himself.

"That's what always makes me emotional," Carlos said. "They said that he pushed him in and saved him and kept him from falling out the window as well."

While the family may never know exactly what happened in that moment, they believe Zion's actions may have prevented his younger brother from falling through the window.

"He is an amazing brother," Carlos said. "He's very empathetic. He's always looking out for other people and making sure they're involved. So it ties right into who he is."

As Zion continues his recovery, the Silva family said support from friends, relatives and community members has helped carry them through one of the most difficult experiences of their lives.

"We've seen those people show up in our lives, and it's amazing," Becca said. "It's incredible. We're so loved, and he is so loved."

Zion will go back to the hospital in three months to get an MRI done on his brain to make sure everything is healing correctly.

A *fundraiser has been organized to help the Silva family cover medical costs.

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