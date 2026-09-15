Utah Teacher of the Year recipient dies unexpectedly weeks after award ceremony

MORONI, Sanpete County — A teacher recently named Utah's Teacher of the Year died unexpectedly, the North Sanpete School District announced on Tuesday morning.

Talia Casares was a sixth-grade teacher at Moroni Elementary School and received the Teacher of the Year award on Sept. 3. According to the school district, she was the first Teacher of the Year from North Sanpete School District.

"Señora Casares was an amazing teacher; she had a special way of making students feel seen, valued, and capable. Her love for her students, her passion for learning, and her joy in teaching were evident in everything she did," the school district said in a Facebook post. "She believed in her students and encouraged them to believe in themselves."

The school district did not say how Casares died, but said the students and staff affected by her unexpected passing would be supported by the school through school social workers and counselors. Grief counseling is available to those affected at Moroni Elementary, North Sanpete Middle School and North Sanpete High School on Tuesday and throughout the following days.

"In this difficult time, it is crucial that we offer our children and staff the support they need," the school district said. "We understand that this loss may raise a multitude of emotions and questions among her students, both past and present, and colleagues."

The school district gave its condolences to those affected by the loss.

"Thank you for your understanding and support as we grieve together as a school community," the school district said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Señora Casares's family, her students, her colleagues, and everyone whose life she touched. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered."

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