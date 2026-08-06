United Way packs thousands of backpacks as back-to-school need reaches record high

SOUTH SALT LAKE — As students prepare to head back to school, United Way of Salt Lake says more families than ever are struggling to afford basic classroom supplies.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered to fill backpacks with school supplies that will be distributed to students before the first day of school. For many students, those backpacks are more than a back-to-school tradition, they're essential for starting the school year ready to learn.

"It really is about the community coming together to support these students and for those students to feel like, 'Hey, there are people in the community who care about me, and I'm able to get the supplies I need to have a successful start to the school year,'" Alan Bodily, senior director of giving and engagement for United Way said.

Volunteers packed backpacks that will be delivered to six school districts across Davis and Salt Lake counties. Many said they wanted to help ensure every child has the supplies needed to succeed in the classroom.

"I have kids in elementary school and I know how difficult it is for kids to get an education when they don't have the supplies that they need. So I'm thrilled to just know this is going to make an impact for those kids." Michelle Preston, a volunteer from WCF Insurance, said.

United Way says the demand has reached its highest level since the backpack drive began. The organization hopes to fill more than 7,400 backpacks and distribute more than 130,000 school supplies to approximately 10,000 students this year.

"We've seen a 30% increase in need over last year, so we know that things are getting more expensive; the need for schools to have supplies on hand for students is increasing," Bodily said.

The backpacks will be delivered to schools and community organizations serving students throughout Davis and Salt Lake counties.

Volunteers add that by providing basic school supplies it can help remove barriers to learning.

"We can't expect them to be successful if they don't have the supplies that they need, and so, this is really enabling them to find success in their education," Preston said.

United Way said the backpacks and school supplies will be delivered before the first day of school to students at 42 schools and community organizations.