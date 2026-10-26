Tech programs surge in Utah as students seek faster, more affordable career paths

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SALT LAKE CITY — While overall college enrollment in Utah has slowed, technical education programs are experiencing significant growth, driven by students looking for affordable career training, strong job prospects and skills that are less vulnerable to automation.

At Salt Lake Community College, enrollment in technical education programs has increased 22 percent compared to last year.

One of those growing programs is Non-Destructive Testing, or NDT, where students learn how to inspect critical equipment for defects without causing damage.

"Instead of inspecting people, we are inspecting parts," said Timothy Trottier, assistant professor in SLCC's Non-Destructive Testing Department.

Students in the program are trained to identify flaws in aircraft components, pipelines, gas lines and other industrial equipment that play a critical role in public safety and infrastructure.

"We support industries like aerospace, petrochemical, gas lines, pipelines and refineries (and) nuclear industries," Trottier said.

The program is attracting students for a variety of reasons, but many point to the high cost of a traditional four-year degree and the opportunity to enter the workforce more quickly.

"I wanted to do something that makes a lot of money, and I chose SLCC instead of a university," said student Ivy Jordan.

For 19-year-old Amethyst Barnes, the decision is already paying off. While finishing the program, she's also working for aerospace company Northrop Grumman.

"This way I have a more stable job that pays better while I'm going to school," Barnes said.

Students also cite concerns about the changing job market and the growth of artificial intelligence.

"AI is taking a lot of jobs as well," said student Anthony Uriarte.

That's one reason fellow student Autumn Ferdig believes her career path offers long-term security.

"You can't replace this with AI," Ferdig said.

Beyond Non-Destructive Testing, SLCC's other popular technical programs include aviation, healthcare, truck driving, diesel mechanics and other fields, some of which can lead to salaries reaching six figures.

According to a recent Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report, fall enrollment at Utah colleges jumped less than one percent compared to about a four percent increase last year.

But tech colleges overall jumped nearly six percent.

Trottier said the appeal is simple.

"The ability to get into the workforce and get a good-paying job, the options are huge," he said.

For many students, technical education is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative, offering less debt, shorter training times and a faster path to a paycheck.