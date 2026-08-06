Here's a look at the 7 Utah school districts proposing tax hikes

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 3:17 p.m.

 
Second-graders work on math problems at Manti Elementary School in Manti on March 24, 2025. Seven Utah school districts have proposed tax increases to fund various district projects. Here's a breakdown of all of them.

Second-graders work on math problems at Manti Elementary School in Manti on March 24, 2025. Seven Utah school districts have proposed tax increases to fund various district projects. Here's a breakdown of all of them. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Seven Utah school districts propose tax hikes with truth-in-taxation hearings set.
  • Granite School District seeks $21.1 million; Cache County aims for $8.6 million in new revenue.
  • Hearings are scheduled across various locations, allowing public input.

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the next several weeks, 67 Utah taxing entities will hold truth-in-taxation hearings, giving property owners and others the chance to voice their opinions before elected officials take final action on proposed tax hikes.

Seven of those entities are school districts, each of which will be holding its own hearing.

According to the Utah Taxpayers Association, a watchdog group, school district proposals are among those expected to generate the most new revenue, including Granite School District at approximately $21.1 million, Cache County School District at $8.6 million and Canyons School District at $6.9 million.

Here's a breakdown of all seven school district proposals, along with the dates and locations of the respective hearings:

Cache County voters have approved two general obligation bonds over the last 13 years, which led to the construction of six new schools and the remodel of others, the district said.

Cache County School District's truth-in-taxation hearing is being held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. in North Logan, 2035 N. 1200 East.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in Moab, 264 S. 400 East.

  • Juab County School District: Juab County School District is proposing a 11.55% tax hike that would generate a bit shy of $1 million in revenue, at $919,351.

The district said it would be used for the improvements, remodeling and expansion of the career and technology education building at Juab High School.

The hearing is set for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in Nephi, 346 E. 600 North.

  • Granite School District: One of the largest districts in the state, Granite, is hoping for $21.1 million in new revenue, by way of a 10.3% tax increase.

The truth-in-taxation hearing for Granite will be held Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in Salt Lake City, 2500 S. State Street.

  • Canyons School District: Canyons School District's board of education on Tuesday unanimously approved a 5.5% hike that would generate an extra $6.87 million for the district.

It's the fourth time the certified tax rate has been adjusted in the Salt Lake County district's 18-year history.

Leon Wilcox, the district's business administrator, said $2.2 million of that will be put toward covering cost-of-living increases for Canyons employees. The rest will be used to address school building repairs.

The district is holding a hearing at North Sanpete High School, 390 E. 700 South, on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering northern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

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