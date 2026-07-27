Wasatch County Fair returns to Heber City with rodeos, carnival rides and new family attractions

HEBER CITY — One of Utah's biggest summer traditions returned to Wasatch County this week as the Wasatch County Fair kicked off six days of rodeos, carnival rides, live entertainment and community events.

The annual event runs through Saturday at the Wasatch County Event Complex, offering attractions for all ages, including carnival rides, a country market, livestock shows, local entertainment and agricultural exhibits.

Fair Marketing Manager Jen Bowman said activities begin gradually before expanding midweek as vendors, carnival rides and entertainment come online.

"We start off a little bit slow today and tomorrow, kind of getting ramped up for the rest of the week," Bowman said. "The carnival and the Mountain Valley Flea Market begin Wednesday evening. We'll have entertainment on stage, vendors rolling in and the carnival rides will be ready to go."

The rodeo grounds are prepped for the Wasatch County Fair. (Photo: Derek Peterson, KSL)

The Wasatch County Fair has been a community tradition since 1936. Organizers said the event celebrates the area's agricultural heritage while supporting local businesses, youth exhibitors and longtime county traditions.

"It progressively gets better and better," organizer Jonathan Baker said. "I think this year we are on a larger scale than we have been in the last eight years."

New this year is a Children's Flea Market, which opens Wednesday and gives kids the opportunity to sell artwork, handmade crafts, trinkets and other items.

Organizers also said tickets remain available for Thursday and Friday night's rodeo performances.

The Wasatch County Fair begins Monday, July 27, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 1, in Heber City.