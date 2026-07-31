Review: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' proves Tom Holland's Spider-Man still has plenty of life left

SALT LAKE CITY — There have been a lot of Spider-Men over the years.

Some have leaned into the wisecracking superhero. Others have focused on Peter Parker's struggles balancing responsibility with everyday life. But what has made Tom Holland's version stand out is how much fun he's been to watch.

From "Spider-Man: Homecoming" through "No Way Home," Holland's Peter Parker has been equal parts awkward teenager, lovable goofball, and reluctant hero. Those qualities helped make his trilogy one of the strongest runs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" doesn't completely abandon that formula, but it does grow up alongside its hero.

The result is another entertaining entry that doesn't quite capture the same magic as its predecessors, yet still reminds us why this version of Spider-Man remains one of Marvel's best.

A fresh start comes with a cost

Following the emotional ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Peter Parker finds himself living an isolated life after making the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people he loves. While trying to build a new future, he's pulled back into danger when new enemies emerge and old threats refuse to stay buried.

The story introduces several new characters while bringing familiar faces into Peter's world, including Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal.

Without venturing into spoiler territory, the film also plants some intriguing seeds for where Spider-Man's corner of the Marvel universe may be headed next.

A more mature Spider-Man

One of the movie's biggest strengths is Tom Holland.

He's noticeably more mature here, and it feels like a natural evolution rather than a sudden personality shift. Peter has been through more than almost anyone his age, and Holland does an excellent job showing the weight those experiences now carry.

He's still charming and still delivers plenty of humor, but there's a confidence and emotional depth that makes this feel like the beginning of a new chapter rather than simply another sequel.

Jon Bernthal also fits surprisingly well into this world. His gruff, no-nonsense Punisher creates an entertaining contrast to Holland's more hopeful Spider-Man, and their scenes together add some welcome energy throughout the film.

The movie also deserves credit for introducing new villains and characters in ways that feel fun and exciting without relying solely on nostalgia. There are a few surprises that longtime Marvel fans will appreciate, but they're best experienced without knowing they're coming.

Missing some of the old magic

As much as I enjoyed "Brand New Day," I found myself missing something that made the previous films so special.

The earlier Spider-Man movies weren't just superhero adventures. They were genuinely funny coming-of-age stories built around Peter's friendships with MJ and Ned. Their chemistry brought a youthful optimism and lightheartedness that helped distinguish these films from the rest of the Marvel catalog.

Because of where "No Way Home" left those relationships, that dynamic is understandably absent here.

The movie has its laughs and entertaining moments, but it doesn't have quite the same playful spirit as the previous entries. That's not necessarily a flaw, it's a natural consequence of the story, but it does make this installment feel a little heavier and slightly less fun.

Thankfully, the action, performances, and emotional investment more than make up for it.

Parents should know

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" earns its PG-13 rating for superhero action violence and some language. Like previous Spider-Man films, there are numerous action sequences featuring hand-to-hand combat, explosions and peril, though little graphic violence or blood.

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle brings some stronger language than audiences may be used to in previous Spider-Man films, but it's never excessive or constant. There are also a few emotionally intense moments as Peter continues to deal with the consequences of past events.

Overall, parents who have been comfortable with the previous Tom Holland Spider-Man movies will likely find this one falls in the same general range, albeit with a slightly more mature tone.

The bottom line

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may not reach the heights of the previous three films, but it's still another strong chapter in what remains one of Marvel's most consistently enjoyable franchises.

Tom Holland continues to prove he's an outstanding Peter Parker, the new additions fit comfortably into the universe, and the movie leaves plenty to be excited about moving forward.

If you've enjoyed Holland's previous Spider-Man movies and are invested in his story, there's little reason to think you won't have a great time with this one.