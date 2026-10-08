Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, St. George and other locales hosting Día de los Muertos events

SALT LAKE CITY — Día de los Muertos is more than three weeks away, but at least one of the many planned activities around Utah to mark the occasion is set for this coming Sunday.

Most activities come later, with many set for Nov. 2.

Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead in English — is deeply rooted in Mexico and traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a way of remembering dead relatives and friends. With the growing influence of Latino culture north of the border, it's more and more common in the United States, and many organizations in Utah are hosting their own events.

Ofrendas, or altars, are a central element of Día de los Muertos, meant to hold photos and other mementos of dead loved ones as a way of honoring them. Many events also hold contests featuring people dressed as La Catrina, the skeletal female figure representative of Día de los Muertos.

"Rooted in generations of tradition, Día de los Muertos is a time to share memories, tell stories, honor our loved ones and celebrate the connections that continue beyond life," reads the website for an event set for Sunday organized by Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music.

Here's a rundown of some of the coming events:

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