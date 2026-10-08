Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, St. George and other locales hosting Día de los Muertos events

- Numerous groups around Utah will host Día de los Muertos events, starting this Sunday and extending through Nov. 2.
- The celebrations will variously feature ofrendas, La Catrina contests and cultural performances.
- Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is deeply rooted in Mexico and meant as a way of remembering dead relatives and friends.
SALT LAKE CITY — Día de los Muertos is more than three weeks away, but at least one of the many planned activities around Utah to mark the occasion is set for this coming Sunday.
Most activities come later, with many set for Nov. 2.
Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead in English — is deeply rooted in Mexico and traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a way of remembering dead relatives and friends. With the growing influence of Latino culture north of the border, it's more and more common in the United States, and many organizations in Utah are hosting their own events.
Ofrendas, or altars, are a central element of Día de los Muertos, meant to hold photos and other mementos of dead loved ones as a way of honoring them. Many events also hold contests featuring people dressed as La Catrina, the skeletal female figure representative of Día de los Muertos.
"Rooted in generations of tradition, Día de los Muertos is a time to share memories, tell stories, honor our loved ones and celebrate the connections that continue beyond life," reads the website for an event set for Sunday organized by Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music.
Here's a rundown of some of the coming events:
- The Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music event is set for Sunday from 12-8 p.m. at the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th Street. Many activities and musical and dance performances are scheduled, with Las Cafeteras, based in Los Angeles, serving as the headline act with a performance at 5:45 p.m.
- Cultura and Craft in cooperation with Ogden City Arts will host an event on Oct. 24 from 1-7 p.m. at Ogden's Union Station, 2477 Wall Avenue. "There will be a craft market, live music, dancers, car show, food, community altar and more," promotional material for the event reads.
- The Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City is hosting a ticketed event on Oct. 24 from 12-6 p.m. featuring many musical and dance performances and activities for kids, among other things. The cultural center is located at 1355 W. 3100 South.
- Millcreek will host an event on Oct. 31 from 5-10 p.m. at Millcreek Common at 1330 E. Chambers Avenue. from 5-10 p.m. There will be free "Catrina-inspired" face painting and a La Catrina Parade, among other activities.
- The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is holding an event on Nov. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at CREATE PC, a local artist collective at 1500 Kearns Blvd. A public ofrenda will be featured at the event.
- The radio stations Mi Preferida 104.7 and La Ley 107.1 are hosting an event on Nov. 2 from 1-10 p.m. at the 801 Event Center at 1055 W. North Temple Street in Salt Lake City. It will feature food, live music and a La Catrina contest, among other things.
- The Oquirrh Park Fitness Center at 5624 Cougar Lane in Kearns is hosting an event on Nov. 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. "Dressing up is encouraged, so bring your best calavera face paint, traditional attire or anything that connects you to the spirit of the day," reads a blurb for the event.
- Elevate Utah and the Orem Public Library are hosting an event on Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at City Center Park at 289 E. Center Street. in Orem.
- The St. George Museum of Art at 47 E. 200 North is hosting an event on Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m.