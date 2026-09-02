First full trailer for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter' series is here, it's a nostalgic return to Hogwarts

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans are now getting an extended look at HBO Max's upcoming "Harry Potter" television series. The trailer gives me hope that this trip back to Hogwarts will feel both familiar and new.

The trailer, released Wednesday, leans heavily into some of the most iconic moments from "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." We see Harry receiving his Hogwarts letter, the Sorting Hat ceremony, his first ride on the Hogwarts Express, Quidditch, Hagrid, Dumbledore and lots of shots of Hogwarts.

At first glance, it may seem like a straightforward remake of the movie, but I think that's the point.

The original movies did an impressive job adapting J.K. Rowling's novels, but even the best adaptations had to leave a tremendous amount behind. There simply wasn't enough time to include every character, subplot, and memorable moment from the books.

Rather than squeezing an entire novel into a two-and-a-half-hour movie, HBO can now devote an entire season to each book. That should let the creative team explore storylines and world-building longtime readers have wanted to see for years.

If that's the plan, it also makes sense that this first trailer doesn't reveal many of those surprises. They want to intrigue with the visuals, but save the stuff that has never hit the screen for you to see for yourself.

Visually, the series appears to be off to a strong start. The visual effects look polished and there's enough cinematic spectacle to suggest this won't simply feel like an expanded remake of the films.

Of course, a trailer can only reveal so much, and the real test will come in December. Audiences will ultimately decide whether the series balances nostalgia with meaningful additions that justify revisiting a story we all know by now.

As a fan of the books and someone who has watched the movies multiple times with my kids, I have to admit I can't help but get excited to see Harry step into the Great Hall once again.

The first season, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," premieres this Christmas on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.