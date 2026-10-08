Drunk driver crashes into downtown Salt Lake City concert venue, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A drunk driver crashed into the front of The State Room early Thursday, according to Salt Lake City police, smashing the front windows and facade of the building and damaging metal fencing in front of it.

Two vehicles crashed in front of the concert venue, located at 638 S. State Street, at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police said one vehicle rolled and crashed into the building.

One of the drivers was injured in the crash and was cited for driving under the influence, according to police. Officials did not say whether the other driver was injured, nor if there were passengers in either vehicle.

The State Room issued a statement after the crash, expressing gratitude that no one was seriously hurt. They also said no patrons or staff were inside when the crash occurred.

"We're doing everything we can to get back up and running for the shows this weekend, but we ask for some patience and understanding as things may evolve," the business said.