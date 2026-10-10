Axe from 'The Shining' and other props from Stanley Kubrick's archive up for auction

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:54 p.m.

Associated Press
 
A photographer takes pictures of axes used in the movie "The Shining, " which were part of a joint exhibition of the German Film Museum and the German Architectural Museum in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 30, 2004. Stanley Kubrick's personal archive is up for auction. Highlights include the axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" and the prop infant from "2001: A Space Odyssey."

A photographer takes pictures of axes used in the movie "The Shining, " which were part of a joint exhibition of the German Film Museum and the German Architectural Museum in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 30, 2004. Stanley Kubrick's personal archive is up for auction. Highlights include the axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" and the prop infant from "2001: A Space Odyssey." (Ferdinand Ostrop, Associated Press)

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LONDON — The axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in the horror film "The Shining" and a prop infant that appeared in the final scene of "2001: A Space Odyssey" are among items for sale in an auction of director Stanley Kubrick's personal archive, auction house Bonhams said Tuesday.

Other highlights include Kubrick's director's chair, the matching blue dresses worn by the twin girls in "The Shining," costumes used in "Eyes Wide Shut" and Kubrick's annotated scripts for several of his films, Bonhams said.

"We are proud to be able to share with you some of the items from this unique collection, which we hope will find new homes and be cherished until it is time to pass them on to the next generation of film lovers," the director's stepdaughter, Katherina Kubrick, said in a statement.

The star item is the original "Star Child" prop, which appears as a glowing fetus in the final scene of "2001: A Space Odyssey." Bonhams said that it's expected to fetch up to $1.06 million.

The axe in "The Shining" — used by Jack Nicholson as he delivered his famous line "Here's Johnny!" — is estimated to sell for $39,851 to $66,410.

The auction will take place in London in February and will be preceded by a free public exhibition.

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