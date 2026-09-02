A galaxy of storytelling comes to life at George Lucas' new museum

By Danielle Broadway and Matt Silverstein, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 3:54 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 3:50 p.m.

 
A drone view shows the exterior of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art before it opens to the public in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 2, 2026.

A drone view shows the exterior of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art before it opens to the public in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

8 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — While a trip to a galaxy far, far away may still be ​out of reach, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles offered a closer look on Wednesday at the art and storytelling behind George Lucas' Star Wars franchise and countless ‌others.

"This is a big celebration for us, because it's taken so long to get here," Lucas said during a pre-opening ceremony for the ⁠press at the museum, which opens to the ​public on September 22.

"It's something that I felt ⁠very, very strongly about in terms of honoring illustrators. Artists who illustrate stories that are already written," ‌he added.

For the first ‌time, a limited group of visitors took a look inside the 11-acre (4-hectare) Exposition Park campus, ⁠which celebrates narrative art. Ryan Linkof, senior curator and head of ⁠film programs for the museum, described it as "art that illustrates stories."

The museum features green space and a 300,000-square-foot (27,870-sq m) building with galleries, two theaters, a library, restaurant, café, and retail and community spaces.

Its collection includes works by comic book artist Jack Kirby, painter Norman Rockwell, street artist Banksy and illustrator Kadir Nelson, alongside a Lucas archive of models, props, concept art, and costumes.

For Lucas' wife ‌and Lucas Museum co-founder Mellody Hobson, the institution is as much about ​community as it is about art.

"I tell people, the Lucas Museum is a museum by the people for the people," she said at the ceremony.

From lightsaber duels on the fictional Death Star space station to vivid interpretations of American history, the museum showcases narrative art that traverses both fiction and reality through the works of numerous artists.

Ma Yansong, architect and founder of MAD Architects, who led the museum's futuristic design, said creating something special in Los Angeles with Lucas was meaningful to ​him.

"It's been my pleasure working on this project with George. He's a dreamer. He's making movies. Now we're making this ‌dream into reality. ‌So that's also ⁠my dream. You know, making a new landmark for LA, for this city of dreams," he said.

While the museum's opening later this month marks a milestone for Tracey Bates, CEO of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, she said its ultimate success will be measured over generations, not on opening day.

"This has been ‌built to be a longstanding institution. ​It will live long beyond George and Mellody and myself, ‌so really success is just ⁠it being a ​part of the Los Angeles cultural community for a long time," she said.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Matt SilversteinEditing ​by Rod Nickel)

Photos

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

Entertainment
Danielle Broadway and Matt Silverstein

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  