Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Las Vegas

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LAS VEGAS — Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo said on Monday it will ​offer rides to the general public in Las Vegas, marking its first foray into ‌Nevada, as it expands its robotaxi service in more U.S. states.

Waymo, ⁠which was valued ​at $126 billion in February ⁠when it raised $16 billion, has been growing ‌its robotaxi fleet ‌as it competes with Amazon's Zoox and ⁠Tesla in the self-driving ⁠vehicle market.

Here are more details:

• Waymo will invite public riders to use its services in Las Vegas as it starts off with a few dozen vehicles, with plans to ‌scale over time.

• Zoox was ​the only robotaxi operator in the city offering paid rides to the public after it began commercial operations last month.

• Las Vegas is Waymo's first public robotaxi market in Nevada, adding to its push beyond its established ​operations in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

• ‌Earlier this month, ‌Waymo ⁠had announced plans to expand in Denver, San Diego, and Tampa.

• The Las Vegas service uses Waymo's sixth-generation self-driving system in the Ojai, its ‌robotaxi built on ​a Zeekr vehicle platform.