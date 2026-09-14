AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

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Sept 14 — Latvia's airBaltic said on Monday it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York as part of a financial restructuring aimed at reducing its debt.
The airline, in which the Latvian government owns a majority stake, said flights would continue to operate as scheduled, tickets and reservations would remain valid and customer services would continue without interruption throughout the court-supervised process.
The company said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) of debtor-in-possession financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during the restructuring.
($1 = 0.8653 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; editing by Stine Jacobsen and Milla Nissi-Prussak)