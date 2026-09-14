AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

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Sept 14 — Latvia's airBaltic said on ​Monday it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 ‌of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New ⁠York as ​part of a ⁠financial restructuring aimed at ‌reducing its ‌debt.

The airline, in which the ⁠Latvian government ⁠owns a majority stake, said flights would continue to operate as scheduled, tickets and reservations would remain valid and ‌customer services ​would continue without interruption throughout the court-supervised process.

The company said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) of debtor-in-possession financing ​from lenders including ‌Strategic Value ‌Partners, Barclays, ⁠Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during ‌the restructuring.

($1 = 0.8653 ​euros)

(Reporting by ‌Gianluca Lo ⁠Nostro; ​editing by Stine Jacobsen and Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)