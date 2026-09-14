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Sept 14 - Novo Nordisk is changing its day-to-day name ​to 'Novo', and taking a new approach to company culture as it looks to claw ‌back ground in the fierce obesity drug race, the ⁠Danish drugmaker said on ​Monday.

• Novo, which ⁠is slated to unveil details on its business ‌strategy during a ‌Capital Markets Day on September 21, will ⁠keep 'Novo Nordisk A/S' as ⁠its legal name.

• The company set out on Monday a new cultural strategy it called "The Novo Way", centred around four principles — customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and ‌integrity.

• The move comes ​as it faces fierce competition from rival weight-loss drug maker Eli Lilly, investor pressure to deliver new blockbusters, and setbacks to its medicine pipeline.

• The company's Copenhagen shares are down nearly 15% this year, even as ​its oral GLP-1 outpaces Eli Lilly by ‌hundreds of thousands ‌of ⁠U.S. prescriptions per week, according to IQVIA data provided by an analyst.

• Commercial gains have been overshadowed by pipeline trouble, capped by ‌last week's decision to ​scrap two late-stage trials ‌for its experimental ⁠heart ​drug ziltivekimab.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in London; Editing by Jan ​Harvey)