Utah Motorsports Campus reopens under new ownership

GRANTSVILLE — The Utah Motorsports Campus has reopened under new ownership after state concerns prompted a change in control of the 511-acre racetrack property. Its new operators are planning more than $5 million in upgrades and a broader vision for the site.

The Grantsville facility, now operated by West Desert, marked its rebrand with a public event featuring race cars, supercars and a look at improvements already underway.

"It's a 20-year-old facility, but we're reopening with a new brand today," said Joe Atkin, the general manager and CEO of Utah Motorsports Campus. "We're welcoming the public out to show a lot of the upgrades that we've been making, and also the concept of the future and what we plan to build."

More than $5 million in upgrades have already been completed, with additional improvements planned.

For some drivers, the reopening marks a return to a track that played an early role in their careers.

"I grew up here. I started out with karting here in 2021 and went through all the karting classes here," said race car driver Lincoln Larson. "I've grown from the track, and to be back and a part of it for its rebrand opening means a lot to me."

The long-term plans extend beyond racing. West Desert is proposing residential and commercial development around the track as part of an effort to create a larger motorsports and entertainment destination.

"It's designed for the community," Atkin said. "It hasn't been very available over the last 10 years. We think that we can increase the availability and access to the track and give a lot more reason to come back."

The new vision is aimed at establishing the campus as a destination for motorsports, entertainment and high-performance innovation.

The public can visit the campus this Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight for a full day of activities and track action.