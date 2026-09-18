Volkswagen to recall over 208,700 US vehicles over steering rack bolt defect, NHTSA says

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 18, 2026 at 1:33 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 1:31 a.m.

 
A Volkswagen automobile logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025.

A Volkswagen automobile logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

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Sept 18 — Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 ​vehicles in the US due to a faulty ‌steering rack bolt that could break ⁠and cause ​a loss ⁠of steering control, the ‌US National ‌Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said ⁠on Friday.

Here ⁠are some details from NHTSA:

• Affected vehicles include certain 2018 Tiguan, 2018-2019 Atlas, and 2019-2021 Audi Q3 ‌vehicles.

• The steering ​rack bolt in the vehicles might corrode and break, causing a potential loss of steering control, which can increase the risk of ​a crash, the ‌auto safety ‌regulator ⁠warned.

• As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the right-side steering ‌rack mounting bolt, ​free of charge.

(Reporting ‌by Ruchika ⁠Khanna ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia ​Cheema)

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