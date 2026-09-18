Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 18, 2026 at 4:29 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 4:13 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: People watch as Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is seen on a screen speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: People watch as Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is seen on a screen speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

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Sept 18 — Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday that Warren ​Buffett, its former CEO and the world's most revered investor, has been named chairman ‌emeritus, effective immediately.

"Father Time always wins. He has, however, been ⁠generous with me," ​Buffett, 96, wrote in ⁠a letter to shareholders.

The conglomerate named his ‌son, Howard Buffett, ‌a Berkshire director since 1993, as chairman.

"As ⁠Chairman Emeritus, Mr. ⁠Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to offer his valued judgment and perspective," Berkshire said in a statement.

Buffett transformed the company from ‌a struggling textile business ​into an investment giant worth more than $1 trillion.

Known for his long-term strategy and focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Buffett delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets, making him a trusted steward of capital.

Earlier ​this year, he stepped down as CEO of ‌Berkshire, handing ‌the ⁠reins to his longtime lieutenant Greg Abel.

"The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and ‌Howard will be their ​guardian," Abel said in ‌a statement.

(Reporting by ⁠Manya ​Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sriraj ​Kalluvila)

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