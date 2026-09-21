Swig's 'Save the Cups' campaign aims to raise $650K for women battling breast cancer

SOUTH JORDAN — A fundraiser born from personal experience is once again helping women facing one of the toughest battles of their lives.

From now through Oct. 10, all Swig locations are participating in the company's annual "Save the Cups" campaign, which raises money to help women struggling with the financial burden of breast cancer treatment. This year's goal is to raise $650,000.

For Swig founder Nicole Robison, the campaign is deeply personal.

"A year before I started Swig, I was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer at the age of 37. It rocked my world," Robison said.

While many people focus on the physical and emotional toll of cancer, Robison said the financial strain often goes overlooked.

"When you're fighting cancer, you're dealing with chemotherapy effects and radiation effects. You're so sick, you do not want to be a burden to your family, but yet those medical bills continue to come," she said.

Carrie McKee knows that burden firsthand.

In 2021, McKee stopped by Swig, purchased a drink and made a donation to the "Save the Cups" campaign. At the time, she had no idea how personally connected she would become to the cause.

"I got my drink, made a donation, then I went home," McKee recalled.

Just months later, after a mammogram and biopsy, she received life-changing news.

"I found out I had cancer in January," she said.

As she went through treatment, McKee learned more about the fundraiser and eventually connected with Robison.

"I didn't realize back then, but she was giving back to women," McKee said.

A few months later, McKee became one of the women helped by the program.

"We connected a couple of months later, and I got to be one of the recipients of 'Save the Cups,' and I am so grateful for that," she said.

Even with health insurance, cancer treatment can leave patients with significant out-of-pocket expenses.

"Insurance is great, but it only does so much. It's still very expensive to fight cancer," Robison said. "A lot of people don't talk about the financial burden that comes with cancer."

Now, as Swig continues to grow nationwide, Robison said "Save the Cups" remains her favorite part of the year.

"It's the best time of the year for me as we start 'Save the Cups' and give back in such an authentic way," she said.

Last year, the campaign raised $550,000. This year, Swig hopes to surpass that total and reach its goal of $650,000.

"We don't take any of it," Robison said. "It goes to women fighting the fight."

Customers can support the campaign by rounding up their purchases at checkout, buying commemorative merchandise including tumblers and sweatshirts, or nominating someone in need through Swig's website.

For McKee, the fundraiser represents more than financial assistance. It is a reminder that even small acts of generosity can make a life-changing difference for someone facing cancer.