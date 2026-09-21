Google opens pre-orders for $899 Googlebook laptops built around Gemini AI

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Sept 21 — Alphabet's Google on Monday opened pre-orders for ​Googlebook, its new premium laptop category for Android users built around the company's ‌Gemini AI tools.

Starting at $899, initial models from Acer, Asus, ⁠Dell, HP and ​Lenovo will run on ⁠Intel or Qualcomm processors with up ‌to 14 hours ‌of battery life, the company said.

The launch ⁠comes as Apple ⁠moves deeper into lower-priced laptops with its $699 MacBook Neo, adding competition in a market where Chromebook makers have long targeted students and budget-conscious consumers on affordability and simplicity.

Googlebook ‌extends that formula into ​premium laptops with more powerful hardware, AI features and tighter Android integration — Google's latest push for a flagship ChromeOS showcase after the Pixelbook in 2017 and Pixelbook Go in 2019.

The lineup includes Gemini tools ​that can help users draft and organize ‌text, ask questions ‌about ⁠content on their screens and resume tasks from an Android phone.

It is built on the Android technology stack paired with desktop foundations ‌from ChromeOS, aiming ​to make switching between ‌phones and computers ⁠more ​seamless.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)