Google opens pre-orders for $899 Googlebook laptops built around Gemini AI

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 8:55 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 21 — Alphabet's Google on Monday opened pre-orders for ​Googlebook, its new premium laptop category for Android users built around the company's ‌Gemini AI tools.

Starting at $899, initial models from Acer, Asus, ⁠Dell, HP and ​Lenovo will run on ⁠Intel or Qualcomm processors with up ‌to 14 hours ‌of battery life, the company said.

The launch ⁠comes as Apple ⁠moves deeper into lower-priced laptops with its $699 MacBook Neo, adding competition in a market where Chromebook makers have long targeted students and budget-conscious consumers on affordability and simplicity.

Googlebook ‌extends that formula into ​premium laptops with more powerful hardware, AI features and tighter Android integration — Google's latest push for a flagship ChromeOS showcase after the Pixelbook in 2017 and Pixelbook Go in 2019.

The lineup includes Gemini tools ​that can help users draft and organize ‌text, ask questions ‌about ⁠content on their screens and resume tasks from an Android phone.

It is built on the Android technology stack paired with desktop foundations ‌from ChromeOS, aiming ​to make switching between ‌phones and computers ⁠more ​seamless.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  