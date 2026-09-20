Softbank Group launches over $10 billion in bonds for OpenAI investment, term sheet shows

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 20, 2026 at 7:52 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 7:42 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

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HONG KONG, Sept 21 — SoftBank Group Corp has launched $10 ​billion and 1 billion euro-denominated senior unsecured notes to fund its investment in ‌OpenAI, a term sheet showed on Monday.

The dollar-denominated notes ⁠are split into 3-1/2-year, ​5-1/2-year and 7-1/2-year ⁠tenors, while the euro-denominated bonds are split ‌into 4-year ‌and 6-year tenors, according to the term ⁠sheet.

Proceeds will be used ⁠to fund SoftBank's $10 billion payment for the third tranche of its follow-on investment in OpenAI, which is expected to close on October 1, and for general corporate ‌purposes, the term sheet ​said.

SoftBank earlier secured a $10 billion bridge loan facility to fund its OpenAI investment, and the bonds will be cancelling that, according to the term sheet.

The bond issuances are expected to price on September 24 and ​settle on September 29, the term sheet ‌said.

SoftBank Group ‌could ⁠not be immediately reached for comment as it was a holiday in Japan.

Citigroup and JPMorgan are lead bookrunners of the notes, according ‌to the term ​sheet.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; ‌additional reporting by ⁠Makiko ​Yazamaki in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Thomas ​Derpinghaus)

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