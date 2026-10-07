Public input requested on Grand Canyon North Rim plans

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service announced this week it was seeking public input on potential plans to redevelop Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim as area businesses continued to navigate a challenging landscape following a devastating fire and flooding.

"The North Rim has experienced extraordinary challenges over the past year, and those experiences have reinforced how important it is that we plan thoughtfully for its future," stated Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable in a release circulated to media about the plans and desire for public feedback. "We have an opportunity to listen, learn and build a long-term vision that respects the North Rim's history while strengthening its resilience and ensuring it can continue serving visitors, employees and surrounding communities for generations."

Three different draft redevelopment concepts shared online depicted varying degrees of potential improvements to services and infrastructure, with a plan labeled "Concept C" promising "year-round access while growing the developed footprint to increase peak-season capacity" along with visitor services and overnight stays that would be offered throughout the year.

"It's an interesting choice that's being made, but I think it's one that means a lot to a lot of people — to be able to have an opportunity to say something," said Melinda Rich Marshall, operations manager at Jacob Lake Inn.

Marshall told KSL the inn had taken a roughly $2 million hit after the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire devastated the area and then flooding compounded matters this year.

"We have had some major financial losses because of those and have hit a few times where we weren't sure how to make payroll and we had to figure a few things out that way," Marshall said. "It's been a challenge."

She said though capacity is usually lower during the hottest time of the year, the inn was only about 30 percent full in July and August, compared to roughly 70 percent during a typical season.

"This year was significantly less than we were hoping for," Marshall said. "Just trying to maneuver through recovering from the disasters and the fires last year, and then to have the flood this year, again, it's been a lot."

The National Park Service scheduled a virtual public meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST to share plans, answer questions and listen to feedback.

Public open houses were also scheduled for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in Kanab, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in Tusayan, Arizona.

KSL's requests for additional comment from the National Park Service on Wednesday did not immediately result in a response.

With construction starting to take shape and preliminary plans now public, Marshall expressed hope for the future.

"We've really been trying to find those ways to continue to serve the public in the ways that we are known for," Marshall said. "Hopefully next year will be a better one. We're hoping for that."