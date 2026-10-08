OpenAI's annualized revenue $20 billion less than previously signaled, FT reports

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Oct 8 — OpenAI's annualized revenue is about $20 billion less than has ​been previously signaled, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing financial documents shared with investors.

OpenAI did ‌not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the report.

Here ​are some details:

• The company ⁠has recently told investors its revenue was approaching $50 ‌billion on an ‌annualized basis at the end of September, the report ⁠said, far short of ⁠the $70 billion reported by media outlets, including Reuters, late last month

• The discrepancy arose from attempts by OpenAI's own investors to produce a direct comparison with Anthropic's annualized revenue, the FT reported, citing a ‌person with knowledge of the matter

• ​The pair calculate the figure in different ways, with Anthropic including the revenue from sales via cloud partners such as AWS and Google Cloud, while OpenAI does not, the Financial Times report said

• Annualized revenue run rate is sometimes misleading sales metric, which ​often involves multiplying one month's revenue by 12, but it ‌has nonetheless become ‌a ⁠popular metric commonly used by fast-growing Silicon Valley startups

• OpenAI and its rival Anthropic are potentially preparing to go public, which could give Wall Street a clearer ‌view of their finances, ​including the sustainability of their ‌rapid revenue growth ⁠due to ​the AI boom

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Anil D'Silva)