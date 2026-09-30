New Airbnb program gives Utah farmers chance to diversify income

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OAKLEY, Summit County — As Utah farmers and ranchers grapple with drought, rising costs and financial uncertainty, a new grant program aims to help them generate income by welcoming visitors to their properties.

For rancher Mitch Dumke, agritourism has already become an important part of his operation.

Just five years ago, Dumke worked as a software product manager. Today, he's one of the people running 3 Springs Land and Livestock. They raise cattle in Kamas Valley and sell beef directly to consumers.

"I have always had a connection to land," Dumke said. "I realized that cattle and livestock could actually be a benefit to the landscape if they're managed properly."

What started with three pairs of cows has grown into a herd of more than 80 cattle, he said.

In addition to ranching, Dumke operates a cabin on his property as an Airbnb rental.

"We're not using all this space all the time," he said. "Let's open it up so someone else can enjoy this wonderful view."

Dumke now plans to apply for Airbnb's new Farm to Stay program, which offers grants of up to $10,000 to Utah farmers interested in launching or sustaining a farm stay operation.

Related:

"We can invest in yard games, horseshoes," Dumke said. "It doesn't need to be $10,000. I could get creative with 500 bucks."

The program is designed to help agricultural producers renovate properties, improve accommodations or develop tourism experiences that attract visitors to working farms and ranches.

"Agriculture is the backbone of so many Utah communities, and yet it can often come with its share of challenges, especially after a particularly dry summer like this one," said Spencer Gibbons with Utah Farm Bureau. "Agritourism gives Utah farmers and ranchers a real way to diversify their income, keep their businesses viable, and help connect people with the source of their food. We're glad to see companies investing in ways to make farms and ranches easier to find and more accessible. When farmers thrive, the whole community benefits."

Dumke said agritourism provides not only supplemental income but also an opportunity to connect people with agriculture.

"Airbnb for ranchers and farmers is a really good way to connect maybe a more urban community back to a productive open space," he said. "If you can look at what once was an expense and turn it into an income generation opportunity, I say do that all day."

Many guests are drawn to the property because it offers a firsthand look at ranch life, he said.

"They might see my four bulls out here and think, 'Oh, that's just a cute lawn ornament,'" Dumke said. "I'm like, no, that is a key part of my operation. And it's really fun to be able to explain that to them and share with them the agricultural experience."

He said he uses the Airbnb for workshops and field trips. He said 5th graders from a nearby elementary school came to visit.

"I get them taking a four-week-old manure pad, flipping it over and smelling it, and it blows their minds that it smells more like soil," Dumke said, emphasizing the tactile experience farm stays can offer.

Through those experiences, Dumke hopes visitors gain a better understanding of food production and agriculture.

"We're really focused on making the healthiest land possible and also the healthiest protein possible," he said. "If we can teach people exactly what we're doing, we always say transparency builds trust, and if we can be more transparent with what's happening here, people will trust the food that they're eating more."

Dumke also hopes agritourism helps preserve Utah's rural landscapes amid increasing development pressures.

"There's so much pressure on rural landscapes for development or data centers," he said. "I hope people remember that this open land is actually productive, and it feeds us."