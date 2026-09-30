South Korea September exports rise 83.5% y/y to monthly record

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEOUL, Oct 1 — South Korea's exports jumped ​83.5% in September from a year earlier to post ‌a record monthly high, customs data showed ⁠on Thursday. Semiconductor ​shipments, fuelled ⁠by global spending on artificial ‌intelligence, also ‌set a record.

Data released by the ⁠customs office ⁠on Thursday showed outbound shipments outstripped market expectations of a 62.0% increase, marking the country's 16th consecutive month of export ‌growth.

Average exports per ​working day jumped by 104.9% compared to the previous year.

The surging growth was anchored by a historic peak in semiconductor shipments, which continue to serve as ​the backbone of the ‌global AI ‌infrastructure ⁠build-out.

Imports climbed 26.0% year-on-year, outpacing the 21.5% forecast. This resulted in a provisional trade surplus of $49.85 ‌billion, up from $34.79 ​billion in ‌August.

(Reporting by Cynthia ⁠Kim; ​Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed ​Davies)