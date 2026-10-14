Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022, WSJ reports

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Oct 14 — Netflix is cutting about 6% of its ​workforce, or roughly 1,000 jobs, in its biggest round of layoffs since 2022, the ‌Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an email sent ⁠to employees.

The streaming ​giant's layoffs come as ⁠it faces intense competition for users' time ‌in a ‌consolidated media market.

The bulk of the job ⁠cuts would be in ⁠the streaming giant's product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, the report said, citing the email to employees by Co-Chief Executives Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos on Wednesday morning.

Netflix ‌did not immediately respond to ​Reuters' request for comment.

The company had about 16,000 full-time employees at the end of last year.

The streaming company has been expanding beyond its subscription business, investing in advertising, live programming and gaming to diversify its revenue ​sources.

Netflix lost out to Paramount Skydance in ‌the bidding ‌war ⁠for Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and studio assets earlier this year.

Paramount completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros earlier this month to form ‌Skydance, a media giant ​with a portfolio of ‌leading news and ⁠film ​studios.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy ​Leo)