OpenAI employee who left for Apple took files about unreleased device, OpenAI alleges

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 9:48 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 9:21 a.m.

Stephen Nellis and Deepa SeetharamanReuters
 
Apple and OpenAI logos are seen in this illustration taken July 12, 2026.

Apple and OpenAI logos are seen in this illustration taken July 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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NEW YORK, Oct 14 — An OpenAI ​employee who left the ChatGPT maker for Apple sent more than 100 files about an unreleased ‌product to a personal account and later made a presentation about ⁠the unreleased product to senior ​Apple leadership, a new ⁠filing in the lawsuit between OpenAI and Apple ‌alleges.

In the filing ‌in US federal court in San Jose, California, ⁠OpenAI alleged that the presentation ⁠happened months ago and that Apple is now making AI products of its own, citing the release of Apple's HomeView product this week.

"OpenAI is very concerned that its trade secret and confidential information is now ‌circulating inside Apple, where Apple engineers ​can shape Apple's upcoming products based on OpenAI's confidential and innovative work," OpenAI said in its filing.

Apple said that it has policies and procedures in place to ensure new employees do not use confidential information from previous employers and that it has found ​no evidence to support OpenAI's allegations.

The document, filed on Tuesday, ‌is part of ‌an ⁠ongoing trade secret dispute filed by Apple earlier this year in which it alleged employees of the iPhone maker left and took confidential information to OpenAI's hardware ‌division. OpenAI has ​denied those allegations.

(Reporting by Stephen ‌Nellis in New York ⁠and ​Deep Seetharaman in San Francisco, Editing by Franklin Paul and ​Bill Berkrot)

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