Delta Center upgrades unveiled that will add 1,500 full-view seats for Utah Mammoth games

SALT LAKE CITY — When Utah Mammoth fans return to the Delta Center for the team's preseason game on Saturday, they may notice that things look a little different.

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the latest upgrades to the arena on Friday, including a rebuilt upper north end designed to give more fans a full view of the ice during Mammoth games.

Crews spent the past 143 days redesigning the section with steeper, terrace-style seating. The work adds more than 1,500 full-view seats for hockey while maintaining sight lines for Utah Jazz games.

The project addresses one of the challenges of transforming the Delta Center, originally designed primarily for basketball, into a permanent home for both NBA and NHL teams.

"We want everyone, no matter where you're sitting, you can see the full sheet of ice," said Jim Olson, the president of SEG Real Estate. "Last year, we accomplished that with the lower bowl. This year we accomplished that with the north end in the upper bowl, and next year we'll do that with the south end in the upper bowl."

The north end is one piece of the Delta Center's ongoing, multi-year transformation.

SEG says when the project is finished, every seat in the arena will have been upgraded. Fans will also see two new Sky Lounges suspended above the sidelines. Each adds 200 seats and provides a bird's-eye view of the arena.

"When you come, are you getting a great experience? Yes, it's about wins and losses. We get that. But there's so much more to it than just that," said Olson. "We put a lot of time and effort into making sure that the experience here is what our fans expect."

Changes aren't limited to the seating bowl.

Several Utah-based restaurants are joining the Delta Center's food lineup this season, bringing the total number of local restaurants inside the arena to 18. New options include Apollo Burger at Portal R, Brucie's Berries at Portal S, Cafe Rio at Portal D, Jurassic Taco at Portal DD, Marley's Burgers at Portal TT and R&R BBQ at Portal K. Chomp Donuts & Coffee and Dangerous Pretzels are also joining the lineup.

The arena's Mountain Menu will return this season at locations on Levels 3 and 5.

Several other areas of the arena have also been updated during the offseason:

Mother's rooms on Levels 3 and 5 have been refreshed in partnership with Intermountain Health.

The Just Ingredients Club and redesigned Club Lexus will also debut this season.

New Evolv screening systems have been installed at arena entrances, which SEG says are intended to streamline the security screening process.

The SME Parking Garage at the southeast corner of the Delta Center has also been completed.

Fans will get their first chance to experience the latest changes when the Mammoth play a preseason game at the Delta Center on Saturday. The Mammoth's regular-season home opener is next Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.