Lowe's enters the drone delivery service space

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SALT LAKE CITY — Lowe's is getting into the drone delivery service.

The company has launched the new service in partnership with DoorDash and the drone delivery company Alphabet's Wing.

The service will be a first for the home improvement business. The company said the goal is to make things easier for both do-it-yourself customers and professionals.

A pilot program is currently live in North Carolina, where drones are legally allowed to carry 2.5 pound deliveries and operate within a five-mile radius of the participating Lowe's store. The company said some deliveries can arrive within 20 minutes of the request.