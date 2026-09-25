Lowe's enters the drone delivery service space

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 3:44 p.m.

Travis RichardsKSL
 
This March 25, 2014 photo shows a Lowe's store in Philadelphia. In North Carolina, the home improvement store has jumped into a pilot program that offers drone deliveries for certain packages.

This March 25, 2014 photo shows a Lowe's store in Philadelphia. In North Carolina, the home improvement store has jumped into a pilot program that offers drone deliveries for certain packages.(Associated Press)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Lowe's is getting into the drone delivery service.

The company has launched the new service in partnership with DoorDash and the drone delivery company Alphabet's Wing.

The service will be a first for the home improvement business. The company said the goal is to make things easier for both do-it-yourself customers and professionals.

A pilot program is currently live in North Carolina, where drones are legally allowed to carry 2.5 pound deliveries and operate within a five-mile radius of the participating Lowe's store. The company said some deliveries can arrive within 20 minutes of the request.

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